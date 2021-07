OMS culpa a la Eurocopa del aumento de casos de Covid-19

BREAKING—Nearly 2,000 #COVID19 cases in Scotland now linked to attendees of #Euro2020⚽️ events—#DeltaVariant. 2/3rds of cases had travelled to London for Scotland vs England. 90% male. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 now has **all-time record high Covid** plus ⬆️hospitalizations. 🧵 https://t.co/cdwSQEyATO pic.twitter.com/yuqLPa57WM

— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 30, 2021