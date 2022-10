La OMS emitió una alerta sanitaria por brote de cólera en Haití

📢 MSF has launched an emergency response to tackle new cases of #cholera in #Haiti

The resurgence of cholera in Haiti has come when people already face severe insecurity due to conflict and water shortages.

Learn more about our response below ⬇️https://t.co/5Zz9Ctd8Oo pic.twitter.com/hhZZg4Wgy8

— MSF International (@MSF) October 5, 2022