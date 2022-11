Nueva York: Criminales atan a anciana y le roban miles de dólares en efectivo

WANTED ROBBERY: On 11/10/22 @ 12:40 PM @NYPD111PCT two unknown individuals entered a residence of a 67-yr-old victim displaying a firearm, duct taping her & removed property from the location. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website. pic.twitter.com/cySMIwHDXD

