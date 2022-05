NYC se prepara para posible nueva ola de COVID: Piden volver a usar máscaras

Today @NYCHealthCommr issued an advisory as the City approaches the high #COVID19 Alert Level. All New Yorkers should wear masks in all indoor public settings. Those at high risk of severe illness should avoid crowded settings and limit get-togethers: https://t.co/OgfRtVTwVK pic.twitter.com/ojae9YJCP1

