Nueva variante R.1 del COVID bajo el radar: ¿Es más peligrosa que Delta?

R.1 Variant: What You Need To Know About New COVID-19 Strain

The R.1 variant of COVID-19 has had over 10,000 cases reported worldwide. It isn't yet considered a variant of concern, but it does have mutations that could allow it to spread more easily. However, the vaccine has still proven to reduce transmission and symptomatic illness with the R.1 variant. Here's what to know.

2021-09-25T14:00:26Z