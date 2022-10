Matan a balazos a una mujer en Texas: Novita Brazil

Two teenage boys – ages 14 and 15 – are in custody in San Antonio after they sprayed dozens of rounds into 25-year-old Novita Brazil's home from their car, killing her. Over 100 shell casings were discovered at the crime scene. #txlege https://t.co/gk0pvL9fvP pic.twitter.com/OZw11WAcEC

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 8, 2022