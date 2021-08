Más de 99 mil hectáreas calcinadas por incendio forestal en California

Behind the scenes time lapse of the Dixie Fire. ACFD dedicated all of its OCMA support to the Dixie Fire this last week.

The fire is located in Butte and Plumas Counties. As of last night, it has reached nearly 250,000 acres with 35% containment. #ALCOFIRE #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/eizpil2x8g

— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2021