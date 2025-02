Hombre secuestró a su hija, mató a su esposa, suegro y vecino en Florida

Man kills wife, her father and neighbor in front of 4-year-old daughter: Warrant

A man claimed the lives of three people as his 4-year-old daughter watched, including his estranged wife and the girl's mother, his father-in-law, and a neighbor who tried to help the woman, according to a new warrant that outlines the horrific incident.

Nathan Gingles, 43, is facing three first-degree murder charges along with several other serious charges following the rampage, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

