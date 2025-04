Un muerto y 12 heridos tras choque de barco y un ferry en Florida

This video was released by the Clearwater Police Department at a news conference this afternoon related to Sunday night's boat crash that left one person dead and 10 injured on the Clearwater Ferry. The view is from a live web cam at Coachman Park that shows the park and the marina/waterfront area. The news conference can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ISpThwYxW8c

Publicado por Clearwater Police Department en Lunes, 28 de abril de 2025