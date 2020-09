Investigan la muerte de un mexicano por un disparo de un policía en la Florida

View this post on Instagram

Farm worker killed by sheriff's deputy mourned at vigil… Shock, sadness and uncertainty bound mourners at a vigil on Friday for Nicholas Morales-Bessannia at Farm Workers Village in Immokalee. Morales-Bessannia, 37, was fatally shot by a Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputy on Thursday, Sept. 17. According to CCSO reports, deputies were called to a disturbance in the village at 1:12 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arriving, deputies encountered Morales-Bessannia who was armed with a shovel and a "a sharp-edge weapon." Deputies ordered Morales-Bessannia to the ground, but he did not comply. The report goes on to say Morales-Bessannia charged toward the deputies. One deputy, in fear for his safety and those around him, shot Morales-Bessannia as he advanced. Deputies gave Morales-Bessannia first aid and he was taken to a local hospital where he died. CCSO is conducting criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting. The deputy who shot Morales-Bessannia has been placed on administrative leave. Ileana Roque Gonzalez was among nearly 100 people who attended the vigil. She said the community is in shock in the wake of the shooting. "It's heartbreaking to see this happen in our neighborhood," Rogue Gonzalez said. #immokalee #farmworkers #shooting #deputy #vigil #community #florida #moment #hope