Miles Routledge: joven británico atrapado en Kabul

THE PREMIERE OF THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING (starring Lord Miles Routledge)

A loveable English rogue ventures out beyond the Himalayas, taking advantage of the political turmoil of the locals to seal his fate as ruler of the mountainous Eastern land pic.twitter.com/s3f9VQUXgv

— Great Scot 🥃 (@shatner_bassoon) August 15, 2021