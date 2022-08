Hallan muerto a un hombre desaparecido en Carolina del Norte: Matt Sullivan

Day 2 of the search continues for 48-year-old Matt Sullivan at McAlpine Creek Park.

JUST NOW: An ambulance, CFD car & @CMPD just got on scene. We do not know if this is related to the search. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/V2t0wniFbB

— Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) August 14, 2022