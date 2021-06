Mary Jo Buttafuoco: ¿cómo es vivir con una bala en el cuello desde 1992?

In new interviews for tonight's 20/20 at 9/8c, the Buttafuoco family describes their journey after the fateful day in May 1992 when Mary Jo was shot in the face by the teen girl who was having an affair with her husband Joey. https://t.co/3kiIk7xxYm #GrowingUpButtafuoco #ABC2020

— 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 8, 2019