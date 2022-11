Despido masivo en Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp: ¿A cuántos empleados echan?

Mark Zuckerberg apologizes as #Meta announces 11,000 jobs cut. Says ‘I got this wrong.’ Job cuts represent ~13% of Meta’s employees BUT that's just about 1/3rd of the jobs Zuck has created since the pandemic. https://t.co/Kothv8LLMg pic.twitter.com/AeGwgnOJcO

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) November 9, 2022