Madre y su bebé fueron asesinadas a tiros por un policía – VIDEO

Critical Incident Briefing – Oval Springs Apartments

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Regarding the on-going investigation involving the Officer-Involved Shooting on November 7, 2024, we understand the desire for information. The Independence Police Department- has been and will continue to be as transparent as legally permitted. IPD fully understands the demand surrounding the events of that day and we will continue to fully cooperate with the outside investigation being conducted by the Police Involved Investigation Team (PIIT).

This briefing will serve as the only statement from the Independence, Missouri Police Department. IPD will have no further comment on this incident, or the briefing, until the conclusion of the on-going PIIT investigation.

November 27, 2024