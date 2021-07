Madre evita que secuestren a su hijo de 5 años en Nueva York [VIDEO]

Dolores Diaz Lopez says she was walking with her children, on their way to visit her husband at work when a man grabbed her son. Moments later she reached into a car and saved her child. See her tell the story in her own words: https://t.co/bq9D5gaPn9 pic.twitter.com/jjFDTRvSMM

— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 16, 2021