Jugador de los Kansas City Chiefs atacado en un tiroteo

Some sad news to share: TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, was killed last night in their hometown of Minden, Louisiana. Sneed, in this story he shared last month, credited Harrison with raising him until he was 6 years old. https://t.co/ejZrTbQnjX

