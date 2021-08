Lester Eubanks, el asesino de una joven de 14 años que se fugó en 1973: ¿lo encontraron?

On the run for nearly 50 years, Lester Eubanks is the subject of one of the nation’s fiercest manhunts.

US Marshals give @ABC unprecedented access to the chase—and hope listeners can help deliver the crucial clue that can bring Eubanks to justice.

🎧: https://t.co/utta6ZiqC4 pic.twitter.com/uxxQF01qpz

— ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2019