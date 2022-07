Hombre intentó apuñalar al candidato a gobernador de New York, Lee Zeldin [VIDEO]

Very unusual advisory from @KathyHochul ⬇️ just now, basically making fun of @leezeldin by mocking his campaign schedule this weekend and replacing his events with Democratic talking points about Trump.

Usually the targeted attacks come from @nydems and @JayJacobs28 pic.twitter.com/1SaOrbaOX4

— Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) July 21, 2022