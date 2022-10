Mujer de Colorado secuestró a un hombre en una cita: Lauren Dooley

Man Goes Out on a Tinder Date With Lauren Marie Dooley; Ms. Dooley Gives Him Oral Relations & Demands He Lets Her Tie Him Up; Man Says Cool, but Then She Puts Knife to His Neck & Chokes Him Out With a Belt Before Ordering Door Dash For Them to Eat (Video) https://t.co/H4cGPAuvuU pic.twitter.com/HmRIygxcCo

— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) October 7, 2022