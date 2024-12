Niño fue golpeado brutalmente por su padre por mover un cojín

🚨🚨Aggravated Child Abuse and Failure to Report Child Abuse🚨🚨

On December 11, 2024, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of child abuse. DCF and law enforcement were made aware of the incident and responded. The incident occurred on December 7, 2024, at a home in Kissimmee. The suspect was angry about a couch cushion being displaced and accused the victim of lying. The suspect maliciously punished the child by screaming obscenities and physically abusing the victim over the course of 28 minutes. The victim was struck over 50 times with a belt. He was also choked and called several disparaging names and other obscenities. At one point during the incident Mr. Rachel told the victim he would break his jaw. Some of the incident was captured on in-home surveillance cameras.On December 16, 2024, Mr. Rachel was interviewed by detectives and provided information, confirming the abuse. Additionally, Mr. Rachel’s wife, Kimberly Rachel, was arrested for failure to report the known child abuse.Charges: Aggravated Child Abuse, Battery by Strangulation, Failure to Report Child Abuse

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is dedicated to serving our community and increasing public safety. Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222

