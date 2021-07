Los Lakers salen con la noticia bomba del draft: ¿Qué hicieron?

Westbrook, LeBron, and AD met at LeBron’s house about two weeks ago to discuss the possibility of playing together;

“They talked about putting their egos aside and playing as one in their quest to bring the Lakers another NBA championship.”

