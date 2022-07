Matan a balazos a mujer en un robo en Carolina del Norte: Karen Baker

Police say Karen Baker was murdered in what they believe was a random robbery. Sources told Channel 9 that she was targeted by a stranger. My prayers go out to her family and friends. What a tragedy. @wsoctv https://t.co/l66JoxMqvX pic.twitter.com/2MEc0OlTqk

— Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) July 14, 2022