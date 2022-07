Pareja de Texas arrestada tras el asesinato de su bebé: Kameron Gammage y Leyla Pierson

We are learning more about the two Odessans arrested for the death of their 8-month-old. Of note, Kameron Gammage admitted he got frustrated and dropped the baby on its head. Neither parent sought medical attention within three days, and they found the baby unresponsive. pic.twitter.com/FmrzQu3M1s

— Mary Kate Hamilton (@MaryKate_CBS7) July 13, 2022