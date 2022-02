¿Quién es la jueza Ann Bailey Smith, encargada del juicio de Brett Hankison?

Judge Ann Bailey Smith announced Fri that the trial for former officer #BrettHankison who is charged in connection w/ #BreonnaTaylor's shooting has been set back from Aug 31 of this yr to Feb 1, 2022.

Smith named "a court slowdown caused by "pandemic restrictions" as the reason. pic.twitter.com/cCTiBbSejO

