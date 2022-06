Carolina del Norte: Asesinó a su hija tras torturarla durante 22 horas

The details are disturbing, but hopefully healing can come.

Joshua Lee Burgess was sentenced to death today by a #UnionCounty jury for the murder of his 15-year-old daughter Zaria in 2019.

Investigators say he slit her throat after psychologically and sexually torturing her. pic.twitter.com/yxFmlyVroD

— Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) June 3, 2022