¿Quién es Josh Gerstein, reportero que publicó el borrador de la Corte Suprema para anular Roe V. Wade?

BREAKING: A majority of Americans support upholding Roe v. Wade, say abortion should be legal in all or most cases and see abortion as a decision to be made by a woman and her doctor, not by lawmakers, according to new @ABC News/WaPo poll. https://t.co/rgDHNk8PCU pic.twitter.com/q4GJ1QoDX3

— ABC News (@ABC) May 3, 2022