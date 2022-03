Hallan cuerpo de niño de un año en una fosa séptica: José Lara

The search continues for Jose Lara.

So far, officials say one of his toys was found in the woods behind his house.

Bilingual deputies on scene are calling for him in both Spanish and English since he knows both languages.@GretchenK_TV will have the latest details at 10. https://t.co/yY2WowV0zb pic.twitter.com/zRScJ68rg1

— Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) March 28, 2022