Pelea fatal en bodega de Nueva York por unas papas fritas [VIDEO]

Manhattan bodega worker charged with murder. Woman who didn't have enough money for her item, went to the car to get her boyfriend, who then came behind the counter to attack the clerk.. Jose Alba, 51, cut the man up, and is being charged with murder. Held on $250,000 bail. #NYC pic.twitter.com/kZ3Ju5yVDq

— YouDontHaveToWatch (@StarsAndBars123) July 6, 2022