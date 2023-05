Florida: Caimán gigante ataca a joven y le amputan un brazo – VIDEO

GATOR CAUGHT 🐊 Trappers captured a 10’5 alligator near a pond behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte Sunday afternoon.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said its the same gator that attacked a 23-year-old man around 1:45am Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kBZJN3i5W2

— Amy Galo (@amygalo_) May 21, 2023