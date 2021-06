Jeff Bezos CEO de Amazon viajará al espacio

Play



Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark will join the auction winner on New Shepard’s first human flight

Auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries. Bidding is underway now at BlueOrigin.com and concludes with a live online auction on June 12th. Anyone interested in bidding in the live auction must register by June 10th. Registration details can be found at BlueOrigin.com. The winning bidder will fly…

