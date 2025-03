ICE arresta a la activista mexicana Jeanette Vizguerra para deportarla

Jeanette Vizguerra is a mom of American citizens who works at Target and runs a community nonprofit. She is an immigration reform advocate, who has no history of violent crime and has been a civic leader for a decade. This is not immigration enforcement. Her detainment is the Putin-style political persecution of political dissidents. This does not make our country safer. This makes our country lawless.

Publicado por Mayor Mike Johnston en Martes, 18 de marzo de 2025