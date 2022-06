Jared Michael Boyce: arrestado en Idaho por planear ataque a desfile LGBTQ

In one racist Twitter post, he slips up and shows in a screenshot his now deleted personal Facebook page under the name Jared Boyce. This name was confirmed by his wife's birthday post to him on Facebook, which uses a picture of him from the Patriot Prayer rally.

6/ pic.twitter.com/Asq8iEHY02

— Garfield but Anti-Fascist (@AntifaGarfield) March 17, 2020