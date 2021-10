Hallan muerto a joven desaparecido en un parque de Wyoming: Jared Hembree

Search operations are underway to find a missing 26-year-old Texas man. Jared Hembree was last seen in Grand Teton National Park on Thursday, October 21 near Game Warden Point in Moran, Wyoming.

For more info, please see the park media release at https://t.co/lbj0QNbvKQ pic.twitter.com/3VlgwKSXCg

— Grand Teton National Park (@GrandTetonNPS) October 22, 2021