James Muller: Bombero falleció cumplió su trabajo en Carolina del Sur

We mourn together.

Just minutes ago our crews lined streets leading to I-126 in Columbia as fallen Irmo Fire District firefighter James Michael Muller was carried in a procession out of the city.

We were joined by our partners at Richland County EMS, Columbia Police Department and other agencies and citizens to pay tribute to a hero who gave everything in the line of duty.

Publicado por Columbia Fire Department (SC) en Domingo, 28 de mayo de 2023