¿Quién es Jack Smith, el fiscal que investigará a Trump por el asalto al Capitolio?

Jack Smith is well known and liked in leftist circles because of his role in the IRS scandal, working with Lois Lerner to illicitly target conservative groups. @Jim_Jordan and @DarrellIssa sent the below letter in 2014 mentioning himhttps://t.co/O4S7YsRGas https://t.co/1SVoAvScwj

— 🚩Mike Howell🚩 (@MHowellTweets) November 18, 2022