Hombre de Nueva York tira a su exnovia a los rieles del metro: ¿La mató?

⚠️ DV affects EVERYONE! 1 in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. 🤲🏽 GET HELP: Call 800-621-HOPE (4673) or visit https://t.co/YsnrmPsRjQ for resources. #DVAM2022 #ENDGBV #awarenesshelphope #GoPurple 💟 pic.twitter.com/V95RzV9zV4

— Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (@nycendgbv) October 14, 2022