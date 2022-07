Hallan muerto a un padre y a sus tres hijos en Indiana

Heartbreaking. The Corner’s office has confirmed the four people pulled from this pond were Kyle Moorman and his three kids. I talked to Kyle’s mom today on the phone. She’s devastated and doesn’t have anything else to say. Here’s a look at the pond this morning. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/i3WgtDdLlz

— Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) July 13, 2022