Globo de vigilancia chino ¿Cuál es su ruta?

Future BALLOON trajectory highly dependent on altitude, which is unknown. At 15km (L), BALLOON races east out-to-sea. At 20km (C), heads towards Southeast coast. At 25km (R), hooks back west.

Also, these assume BALLOON is a passive tracer, not being controlled (or "derelict"). pic.twitter.com/Mg8PjTQwjd

— weathertiger.substack.com – WeatherTiger, LLC (@wx_tiger) February 3, 2023