¿Quién es Gisele Barreto Fetterman, la esposa de John Fetterman?

I am *deeply* grateful to the Governor for his support of @giselefetterman

The outpouring of love + support from Pennsylvania’s leadership + citizens has been truly humbling.

Gisele + I love this country and our commonwealth deeply.

Thank you PA, for standing with Gisele. 💙 https://t.co/Ekv2WLll9r

— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 12, 2020