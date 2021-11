FDA: P&G retira antitranspirantes en aerosol por riesgo de cáncer: ¿Cuáles?

P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Old Spice and Secret Aerosol Spray Antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck Aerosol Spray Products Due to Detection of Benzene https://t.co/qGtJQn2zQx pic.twitter.com/ha1ODpS6vn

— U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) November 24, 2021