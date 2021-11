COVID-19: FDA aprueba vacunas Pfizer y Moderna como dosis de refuerzo

Today, we amended the EUAs for the Moderna & Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines authorizing use of a single booster dose to be administered to those 18+ years old after completion of a primary vax series with any FDA-authorized/approved #COVID19 vaccine. https://t.co/BpITYtl90d pic.twitter.com/r49GJj5Opo

— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 19, 2021