FBI: Hallan cuerpo desmembrado en Maryland y no pueden identificarlo: ¿Qué se sabe?

Does this keychain look familiar? Law enforcement personnel found it with the body of a woman that hikers discovered in Catoctin Mountain Park on June 12. Read more about the case at https://t.co/fZmm9Eu9uV, and if you have a tip, call your local #FBI office. @NatlParkService pic.twitter.com/L0ctXnv86W

— FBI (@FBI) June 18, 2021