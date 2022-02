“Bandido de la Ruta 91”: ¿Quién es el ladrón de bancos por el que FBI paga 10 mil dólares?

Can you help the #FBI identify the Route 91 Bandit, wanted for 11 bank robberies in MA, NH, CT, and VT? He's considered armed & dangerous. We're offering a reward of up to $10K for information leading to his arrest. 857-386-2000 or https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. https://t.co/85WyrrSPku pic.twitter.com/p2gUEhj9PH

— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 10, 2022