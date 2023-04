Estampida deja al menos 85 muertos en la capital de Yemen

Let it be known that 80 people were trampled to death in #Yemen's capital Sana'a in a stampede last night as they were collecting Ramadan aid that amounts to no more than 20 dollars per person.

This is what 8 years of blockade & financial sanctions have caused. pic.twitter.com/ka3sGf6AiF

— روني الدنماركي (@Aldanmarki) April 20, 2023