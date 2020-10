El Covid-19 también mata los tiburones

View this post on Instagram

Our #SharkFreeVaccines initiative is picking up. Thank you to all of the media outlets and individuals that spread this message far and wide! Please keep signing, sharing and talking! ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ For those of you that do not know, shark-derived squalene (liver oil) is confirmed to be used in at least 5 COVID-19 vaccines in development, despite there being existing sustainable options. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Here is a link to learn more: https://www.sharkallies.com/shark-free-products⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ And here is a link to our petition: https://www.change.org/sharks-in-covid19-vaccines