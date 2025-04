EE.UU. prohíbe traer huevos y pollo crudo desde México

Border Patrol crack down on egg smuggling | Morning in America

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has stopped at least 90 people attempting to smuggle eggs into the country from Mexico, an act prohibited due to concerns about diseases such as bird flu and virulent Newcastle disease. Smugglers can face fines of up to $10,000 if caught bringing in raw food.

#BorderPatrol #eggs #Mexico

Publicado por NewsNation en Martes, 25 de febrero de 2025