EEUU reabrirá fronteras terrestres con México y Canadá: ¿Cuándo?

NEW: Title 19 updates to occur in 2 phases:

1⃣November: fully vaccinated travelers—w/proof of vaccination—from Mexico or Canada can enter the US at ports of entry for non-essential reasons.

2⃣Jan. 2022: inbound foreign travelers must provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19. https://t.co/Jl4OqwfgTA

— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 13, 2021