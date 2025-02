EE.UU. deportó migrantes venezolanos de la base de Guantánamo – VIDEO

Deported Venezuelan migrants arrive home from Guantanamo Bay

The US government and a Venezuelan state airline flew 177 Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Venezuela. The deportees included 126 people with criminal charges or convictions, 80 of whom were allegedly affiliated with Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua https://reut.rs/3XeXABc

Publicado por Reuters en Viernes, 21 de febrero de 2025