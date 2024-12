Donald Trump promete acabar la ciudadanía por nacimiento

Trump on deporting all illegal immigrants: 'You have to do it'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aims to deport all immigrants in the U.S. illegally over his four-year term but wants a deal to protect so-called "Dreamer" immigrants, he said in an interview that aired on Sunday on NBC News' “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.”

Trump also said he plans to take executive action on his first day in office to try to end birthright citizenship, which confers citizenship on anyone born in the U.S. regardless of their parents' immigration status.

#trump #mtp #immigration #deportation

Publicado por NBC 6 en Domingo, 8 de diciembre de 2024